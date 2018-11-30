Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.50% of Rockwell Automation worth $346,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 62,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.87.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

