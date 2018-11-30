Rogers Communications (RCI) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,693. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

