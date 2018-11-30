Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rollins by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. Rollins has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Rollins’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 23rd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 10th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

