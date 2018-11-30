Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,103 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after acquiring an additional 486,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,440,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,559.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-sells-6103-shares-of-armada-hoffler-properties-inc-ahh.html.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.