Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,668 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.70% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 38,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $798,158.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,630.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $373,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,620.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,394 shares of company stock worth $2,254,151. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

