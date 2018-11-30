Roy J. Seiders Sells 25,749 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 25,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $463,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE YETI opened at $16.10 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.45.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

