Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) a $17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of LMRK opened at $13.48 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

In other news, Director Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 44,202 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $603,799.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. acquired 19,000 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $239,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,615.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% in the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

