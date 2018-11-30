Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Top pick” Rating for Melrose Industries (MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 266.11 ($3.48).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 184.40 ($2.41) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Justin Dowley bought 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,583.94 ($21,669.85). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £70,920 ($92,669.54).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.