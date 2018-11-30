Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.70.

RY stock opened at C$97.82 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$93.13 and a twelve month high of C$108.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and have sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

