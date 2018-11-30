Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 515,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of Teradyne worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,587,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,655,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NYSE TER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.34. 7,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,616. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/royce-associates-lp-cuts-holdings-in-teradyne-inc-ter.html.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.