Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.92% of ManpowerGroup worth $51,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 148.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 213.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director William Downe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $324,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.85.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,741. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

