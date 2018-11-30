Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Hooker Furniture worth $56,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT stock remained flat at $$29.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,981. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Donald Lee Boone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOFT shares. Sidoti upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/royce-associates-lp-increases-stake-in-hooker-furniture-co-hoft.html.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.