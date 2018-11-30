Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198,705 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $39,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MBIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MBIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 358,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $3,605,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,005 shares of company stock worth $8,883,555. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 2,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,624. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 73.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 218.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

