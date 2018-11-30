RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Receives GBX 666.30 Average PT from Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.30 ($8.71).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSA. Barclays lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 696 ($9.09) to GBX 611 ($7.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded RSA Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 657 ($8.58) in a report on Monday, October 1st.

RSA stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 542.60 ($7.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

