Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,943,000 after buying an additional 295,384 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after buying an additional 462,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,090,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 155,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

