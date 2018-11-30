Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 217.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 307,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $495,761.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,095 shares of company stock worth $2,216,701. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

