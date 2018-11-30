Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 170.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/russell-investments-group-ltd-reduces-position-in-allegion-plc-alle.html.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.