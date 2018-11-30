S Split (SBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.40

Shares of S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
S Split Company Profile (TSE:SBN)
Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.
