Shares of S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/s-split-sbn-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-5-40.html.

S Split Company Profile (TSE:SBN)

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for S Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.