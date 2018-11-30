Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of SNT opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Friday. Sabien Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Get Sabien Technology Group alerts:

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sabien-technology-group-snt-posts-earnings-results.html.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.