Safran (SAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €124.36 ($144.61).

Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC increased its position in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran makes up 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

