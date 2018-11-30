salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $39,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,889.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,038 shares of company stock worth $72,864,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 310.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/salesforce-com-inc-crm-shares-bought-by-kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks.html.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.