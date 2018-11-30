Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 248,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.19.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.