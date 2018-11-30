Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,575,509 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 4,199,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SAND stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 803,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 442.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 100,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,988,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

