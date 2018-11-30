Sarah Bany Sells 19,946 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $1,773,398.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COLM opened at $90.11 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $94.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie set a $106.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/sarah-bany-sells-19946-shares-of-columbia-sportswear-colm-stock.html.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.