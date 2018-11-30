School Specialty, Inc. (SCOO) VP Ryan Bohr Purchases 5,000 Shares

School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) VP Ryan Bohr bought 5,000 shares of School Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOO remained flat at $$9.10 on Friday. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003. School Specialty, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of School Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

