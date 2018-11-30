Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 9,186.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,115 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $31,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 203.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,809,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,424.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,638 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 548.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,779,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 469.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,760,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 25,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $2,340,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

