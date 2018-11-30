SCP Investment LP Purchases 16,155 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for approximately 2.6% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

GLNG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,836. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SCP Investment LP Purchases 16,155 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/scp-investment-lp-purchases-16155-shares-of-golar-lng-limited-glng.html.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.