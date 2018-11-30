SCP Investment LP Takes $461,000 Position in BP plc (BP)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in BP by 25.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 42.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $15,972,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,577,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,387,000 after acquiring an additional 270,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

BP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 1,446,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

