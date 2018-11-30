Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Select Medical reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,976,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 232.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

