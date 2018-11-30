Semtech Co. (SMTC) CFO Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Wednesday, September 12th, Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $64,053.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $53.58. 19,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,083. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,836 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/semtech-co-smtc-cfo-sells-55000-00-in-stock.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.