SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 783,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

