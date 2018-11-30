SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

