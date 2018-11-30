SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,785,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,963,000 after purchasing an additional 432,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,050,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,495,000 after purchasing an additional 928,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,088,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,805,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,452,000 after purchasing an additional 599,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,714 shares of company stock worth $1,672,420 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

