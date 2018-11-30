Shaftesbury (SHB) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHB. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,028 ($13.43) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.59)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 985.55 ($12.88).

LON SHB traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 873 ($11.41). 132,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.30.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust, which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Our objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. Focussed on restaurants, leisure and retail, our exceptional portfolio now extends to 14.9 acres, clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, with substantial ownerships in east and west Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

