Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Holdings Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.72% of Shake Shack worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after purchasing an additional 886,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

SHAK opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $413,304.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,498.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,175,543 shares of company stock valued at $68,072,100. 30.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

