Shard Price Tops $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $424,095.00 and approximately $479.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 21,567,505 coins and its circulating supply is 12,518,059 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

