Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 244,581 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $282.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $285.45. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

