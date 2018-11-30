Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in CA, Inc. (CA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CA were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CA by 36,466.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,875,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829,402 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in CA in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,262,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in CA by 219.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CA in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CA by 46.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,838,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

CA opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

