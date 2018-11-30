Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

