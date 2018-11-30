ShellCoin (SHELL) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

ShellCoin (CURRENCY:SHELL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. ShellCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShellCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShellCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShellCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShellCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.02371934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00125653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00197255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.74 or 0.09304878 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ShellCoin Coin Profile

ShellCoin’s total supply is 99,026,000 coins. ShellCoin’s official Twitter account is @shell_coin. ShellCoin’s official website is www.shellcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ShellCoin

ShellCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShellCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShellCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShellCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShellCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShellCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.