Shire (SHPG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Get Shire alerts:

SHPG opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Shire has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shire will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the third quarter valued at $407,338,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Shire in the third quarter worth about $290,032,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 65.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,173,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,782,000 after purchasing an additional 462,543 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shire by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 996,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shire by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.