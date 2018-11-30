Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Grows By 69.5%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,245,008 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the October 31st total of 2,504,370 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,897,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/short-interest-in-ishares-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-acwx-grows-by-69-5.html.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.