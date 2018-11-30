Simon Property Group (SPG) Given a $191.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been given a $191.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

NYSE:SPG opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

