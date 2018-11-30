Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.84.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,150 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/skyworks-solutions-inc-swks-shares-sold-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.