Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.84.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.99. 549,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,834. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,150 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

