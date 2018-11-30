Softrock Minerals (SFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 34.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

