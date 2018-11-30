Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Vertical Group set a $29.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.41.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,394,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 582,451 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 536,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 529,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,228,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 457,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.