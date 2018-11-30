SolarWinds (SWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.16

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 736575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Nomura began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments.
