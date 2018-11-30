Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Partners Fund Vii L sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $46,044.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.29. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.60.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.