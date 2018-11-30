Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Macy’s (M) Stock Price

News headlines about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a media sentiment score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Macy’s’ analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Standpoint Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

M stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan acquired 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,034,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

